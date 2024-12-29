OBITUARY: Wesley Ryan Patterson

Mr. Wesley Patterson, 37, of Woodbury, TN passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2024. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN on July 16, 1987.

He is survived by his parents, Larry and Geraldine Patterson of Woodbury; sons, Whaylen and Leland Patterson; daughter, Atleigh Patterson; brother, Dewayne (Vickie) Patterson of Murfreesboro; sisters, Penny (Gary) Nash of Columbia and April (Nick Butler) Parker of Smithville; and close friends, Tony Burns, Justin Kelly, and many others.

Wesley’s parents were happily living life and raising their other three children as teenagers when he made his surprise entrance into their lives. It was clear from the beginning he was going to be a ball of energy and keep things interesting. The nurses had to improvise padding around his crib in the hospital to keep him from banging into the sides because he moved around so much.

It didn’t take long for Wesley to decide he was going to be a sports fanatic. He tried his hand at T-Ball and grammar school baseball, but he was cut out more for watching from the sidelines. His dad and brother were both into drag racing. Larry and Dewayne went partners on a car. They built it from a Studebaker body. It had a Chevy engine they built and dialed in. Wesley was right there watching every move as they built the car. They made almost weekly trips to local drag strips at Buffalo Valley and Beech Bend to compete for prizes and bragging rights. Wesley clung to the fence cheering them on at the races. If any mention was made about having to miss a weekend at the strip, he was not a happy camper. If they lost a race, he was mad as a hornet.

His brother always had a fast muscle car. When Wesley got old enough, he followed in his footsteps. Larry and Dewayne were both mechanically inclined. Wesley would get them to show him how to work on his cars. Dewayne had helped him customize his Camaro to get it just how he wanted it. He and Dewayne also got to spend time working together at Steel Technologies in Murfreesboro.

His sports passion didn’t end with racing. He was a huge Nashville Predators fan and collected a variety of jerseys and other memorabilia. If there was any kind of game on he was ready to root for his team or player to win. You name the sport, and he was in. If he wanted to do something a little more laid back, he would grab his fishing pole and tackle box. Dropping a line in the water was a good way for him to unwind and refocus. He and his friend, Tony had recently gone fishing and Wesley reeled in a monster fish.

Spending time with his children was high on his to-do list. When Whaylen and Leland got old enough to play T-Ball he was there rooting them on. Atleigh got involved in cheerleading and gymnastics and he watched intently. They were fortunate enough to be able to take many family trips together. The kids loved going to Disney, Gatlinburg, and New Orleans. He wanted to make them feel special and would go out of his way to get them whatever they wanted. If it meant he had to do without something, he would do it without flinching.

Thirty-seven years isn’t a lot of time in the big picture, but Wesley packed a lot of living into the time he had. They are heartbroken he left so quickly but are thankful for the memories they have to hold onto.

Visitation will be held at Gentry-Smith Funeral Home on Monday, December 30, 2024 from 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 1 pm in the Gentry-Smith Funeral Home chapel. Tim Gentry will officiate. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery.