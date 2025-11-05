OBITUARY: Wesley George Bowden

Wesley George Bowden, 87, passed away on November 1, 2025, in Murfreesboro, TN. Born on February 13, 1938,

Wesley proudly served in the US Navy from 1956 to 1961. After his military service he worked at Western Southern Insurance, and later as Owner of Crawdaddy’s Cajun restaurant in East Ridge TN. He enjoyed volunteering at Chickamauga Battlefield and as a district governor of the Sertoma Club. Wesley was a talented guitar player and singer, having recorded and published songs. His passion for music was a significant part of his life.

Wesley was a graduate of Findlay High School.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bowden; children, Wesley (Allison) Bowden of TN, Ronald Bowden of NV, and Cindy (Kevin) Silveus of OH; grandchildren, Zachary, Justin, and Kirsty; and great-grandchildren, Layla, Ian, Shelby, Scarlett, and Nico.

Private services for the family will be held at a later date.