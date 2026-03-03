Wendy Carol Tompkins, lovingly known as “My Sweet Wendy,” passed away peacefully on February 28, 2026, at the age of 60 at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.

Wendy was the heart of her family and a treasured friend to so many. Her nickname, “My Sweet Wendy,” was a true reflection of her gentle spirit, generous heart, and the warmth she shared so freely. She loved her family and friends deeply and found her greatest joy in the time they spent together.

She had an adventurous soul and embraced life fully. Wendy loved riding her motorcycle and driving her “Little Red Corvette,” cherishing the sense of freedom it brought her. Family vacations were among her most cherished moments, filled with laughter and lasting memories. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing tennis, basketball, softball, and waterskiing — always ready to join in the fun and encourage those around her.

Wendy often reminded those she loved, “Make the most of every single day and cherish those around you… Life is but a vapor, and we know not what tomorrow will hold.” She lived those words faithfully, embracing each day with gratitude, joy, and unwavering love for others.

She was a proud graduate of Lipscomb University (formerly David Lipscomb University), an accomplishment that marked the beginning of her lifelong dedication to growth, service, and community.

Wendy began her career in banking in 1985 and dedicated more than four decades to serving others in her profession. She spent the last 28 years with Pinnacle Financial Partners, where she built meaningful relationships and earned the admiration of colleagues and clients alike through her integrity, professionalism, and caring nature.

While working for a bank inside Red Food Store, she met Ritchie, who worked in the seafood department. Though she never liked seafood, she fell head over heels in love with Ritchie — a love story that would span 35 beautiful years of marriage.

Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Linda Matthews. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Ritchie; her sister, Marsha Southerland (Mike) of Smyrna; her sister-in-law, Lavonna Smith (Daniel) of Jamestown; her nephew, Jordan Smith (Leann) of Jamestown; her nieces, Meredith Nee (Steve) of Cookeville and Mallory Southerland of Smyrna; her special Uncle Odell Hollis; and her Aunt Nancy Richardson, who was always faithfully by her side.

Wendy’s radiant smile, steadfast love, and adventurous spirit will be deeply missed but forever remembered by all who were blessed to know her. Her legacy of kindness and devotion lives on in the many lives she touched. “Make the most of every single day and cherish those around you….Life is but a vapor and we know not what tomorrow will hold.”

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 5, 2026 from 12:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Friday, March 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Burial will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

