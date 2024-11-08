OBITUARY: Wendell Smith Norman

Wendell Smith Norman (March 27, 1933-November 4, 2024) passed away after a brief illness.

Dr. Norman is survived by his wife Kay Truex Norman (Murfreesboro) and his children Jim Norman (Judy) of Hot Springs AK, Kate Norman Beaty (Greg) of Smyrna, and Laura Norman Dixon (Lee) of Grand Prairie TX, 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ellen Hall Norman Hooker and Raymond Henry Norman and his stepfather Henry Clayton Hooker, Jr., all of Fulton Ky, his brother Wayne Norman (Lucy) of Staten Island, NY, and his wife Louise Hancock Norman of Tullahoma.

Dr. Norman received his BSME from University of Kentucky where he was awarded the Alumni Scholarship and was president of the Student Government Association. He received his MS and PhD in aeronautical engineering from Purdue University. As a 1st Lt in the US Air Force, he taught aerodynamics, flight mechanics, and space flight mechanics at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. Most of the rest of his career was spent with the Sverdrup Corporation at Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC) in Tullahoma where he held a number of management positions and also served as General Manager for the Test Operations Division and as Chief Scientist.

When Sverdrup was awarded a new contract with the NASA Lewis Research Center in Cleveland OH, Dr. Norman was entrusted with the total responsibility as General Manager and VP with a staff that grew to 600 to provide scientific and technical support of the Center’s efforts in propulsion, space experiments, structural analysis, aerodynamics research, facilities operations, and computer support. After 7 years in Cleveland, Dr. Norman was made a senior vice president with Sverdrup with corporate oversight responsibility for contract operations in Ohio, Florida, and Utah.

Dr. Norman was a member of American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers, Sigma Xi and American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He was an adjunct professor at the University of TN Space Institute in Tullahoma (1964-83). He served on the Engineering Accreditation Commission (1980-89) and the Executive Committee (1983-85), traveling to universities in the United States for evaluation of engineering programs. His awards include the Distinguished Engineering Alumni Award from Purdue in 1978, Outstanding Aerospace Engineer for the School of Aeronautics & Astronautics from Purdue in 1999, AEDC Fellow from Arnold Engineering Development Center in 2004, and UK School of Engineering Hall of Distinction in 2008.

After his retirement from Sverdrup, Wendell remained engaged in learning, auditing several classes at MTSU each semester in an eclectic array of subjects. His love of nature was expressed in his wildflower garden and nature habitat on his property and his volunteer work with wolf restoration projects. He also supported improved lives for domestic pets through spay/neuter volunteer work and opening his home for rescue dogs and foster animals throughout the years.

At Wendell’s request, there will be no services and anyone who might wish to make a memorial donation could choose an organization dedicated to protecting the environment or wildlife. Defenders of Wildlife.

