Weck Hodge Mankin II

Weck Hodge Mankin II, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed peacefully on Friday, August 20, 2021.

He was the son of the late Weck Hodge Mankin and Georgia Brandon Mankin Holland. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Vaughn Mankin.

He is survived by his children, Yvonne Hailey and her husband Jim of Gallatin, TN, Weck Hodge “Bubba” Mankin, III and his wife Melissa of Christiana, TN, and Scott Mankin and his wife Jana of Christiana; grandchildren, Lauren Mankin and Morgan Mankin; and great-grandchildren, Kaleb Beaver.

Mr. Mankin was retired manager with Horton Highway Natural Gas. He loved the outdoors, especially bird hunting, fishing, and doing yardwork.

A Visitation will begin Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here