Weck Hodge Mankin II, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed peacefully on Friday, August 20, 2021.

He was the son of the late Weck Hodge Mankin and Georgia Brandon Mankin Holland. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Vaughn Mankin.

He is survived by his children, Yvonne Hailey and her husband Jim of Gallatin, TN, Weck Hodge “Bubba” Mankin, III and his wife Melissa of Christiana, TN, and Scott Mankin and his wife Jana of Christiana; grandchildren, Lauren Mankin and Morgan Mankin; and great-grandchildren, Kaleb Beaver.

Mr. Mankin was retired manager with Horton Highway Natural Gas. He loved the outdoors, especially bird hunting, fishing, and doing yardwork.

A Visitation will begin Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

