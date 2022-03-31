Mr. Wayne Tandy of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, he was 55 years old.

A native of Detroit, Michigan he was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Herman Tandy; grandparents, Buster and Annie Mary Basham; and stepfather, David Stittums.

Wayne was a member of Life Point Church in Smyrna and was the proud owner of Creative Counter Tops in Smyrna for many years. He also served honorably in the United States Army.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wendy White Tandy; mother, Sherrie Basham Stittums; sister, Deanna (Josh) Easterling; children, Diana Marie Shields, Christopher Walker Pearce II, Patrick Cole Pearce, James (Felicia) Gavin Meyer, and Briana Cheyenne Tandy; grandchildren, Addison Nevaeh Parker, Cayden Michael Shields, and Carmen Garcia Pearce; along with much loving extended family including his nieces and nephews, Tres Pollock, Lizzie Pollock, Christian Tittle, and Gabriel Tittle; and great-nieces and nephews, Jae’lin, Jordyn, and Joleigh Pollock, and Andrew and Mason Love.

Memorials in memory of Wayne can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna with funeral services beginning at 7:00 p.m. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

