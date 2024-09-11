OBITUARY: Wayne Stem

Wayne Stem, age 84 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at his home with his devoted wife by his side after a yearlong battle with cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Guelda (Judy) Stem; daughters, Donna Sanzi, and Paige (Wilkerson) Lee, son, Jason (Stephanie) Stem; grandchildren, Bethany (Montgomery)Robert, Jessica (Still) Darrell, Cecily Vera, Zach, Zane, Zoё Norton, Nathan Stem; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Betty Beasley, Judy (Richard) Graham; and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Patrick Sanzi.

Mr. Stem was a native of Rutheford County, Tennessee and the only son of the late Steven Edward and Aileen Rowlette Stem, Wayne was born March 13, 1940, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was a 1958 graduate of Christiana High School, where he played basketball. He and his wife, Judy settled in LaVergne soon after their marriage in 1964. Wayne was a member of First Baptist Church of LaVergne and was a Tennessee Army National Guard veteran.

He retired from Aladdin Industries in 1996 after 37 years of service. At Aladdin, he worked in various production lines and supervisory roles. Working at Aladdin initiated his lifelong interest of collecting Aladdin oil lamps. Oil lamps were not all Wayne collected. He and Judy’s main hobby (some might say obsession) was collecting. They delighted in going to auctions, yard sales, flea markets, and antique malls in search of treasures.

Wayne also loved to tinker in his barn woodworking and refinishing furniture. He also enjoyed hosting friends, family and neighbors in his barn evenings and weekends where they enjoyed his hospitality and wry sense of humor. Wayne was a wonderful father, husband, and friend and will be deeply missed.

Visitation with the Stem family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Thursday, September 12, 2024, from 1:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 3:00 pm with Dwight Bond officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Zach and Zane Norton, Nathan Stem, Darrell Still, Kerry Todd, Wallace Whitehurst, Randall Vann, and Bo Morgan serving as pallbearers.

