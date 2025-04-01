OBITUARY: Wayne Peach

Wayne Morris Peach, age 67 of Smyrna, passed away peacefully at home Saturday. He was born April 8, 1957, in Nashville, TN. He was a member of Creekmount General Baptist Church, Smyrna Jaycees, BSA Troop 105 and other community activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Beatrice Allene Mingle Peach. His stepfather, J.H. Strawbridge. His sister Patricia Turner and sister-in-law, Janet Jones.

Mr. Peach was retired from MTA-Nashville/ WeGo Transit. He loved his God, his community, his country and his family.

Mr. Peach is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pamela Edwards Peach; sons, Robbie Gene Edwards and wife Kelly, and Chris Peach and wife Allison; grandchildren, Kylee Edwards, Dalson Peach, Kacey Edwards, Blake Peach, Brynlee Miliam , Easton and Eli Peach, Ayden Redmond; Daughter of the heart; Misty Barnett and husband Alex, Best friend Ronnie Green; Nieces, Amanda Greer and husband, Clark, Lara Rigsby and husband Scott; nephew, Stewart Jones and wife Juanita

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. www.stjude.org

Visitation will be Thursday April 3rd 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Creekmont General Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Friday April 4th 11:00AM at Creekmont General Baptist Church. Graveside service will be 1:00PM Friday April 4th at Mount Olivet Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com