OBITUARY: Wayne Lewis Pierce

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wayne Lewis Pierce, a native of Norton, Virginia, and a resident of LaVergne, TN. He met his Heavenly Father on May 31, 2025, at the age of 68.

Wayne was the eldest son of his parents, who preceded him in death: Troy Lewis Pierce & Vesta JoAnne Pierce. Wayne is survived by his faithful wife of 49 years, Teresa Pierce; children Jeff Pierce, Travis Pierce, Penny (Mark) Oster, and Lashea (Nick) Lee; grandchildren Courtney Lawson, Morgan Lawson, Emily Lawson, Jaxon Pierce, Ashton Oster, Halee Oster, Waylon Pierce, Piper Pierce, Eli Lee, Jonah Lee, Lillie Lee, Dannakka Lee, Kassi Lee, and Cooper Pierce – along with a host of loving family and friends.

Wayne spent his years in ministry. He was a Church of God pastor for 43 years, planting his first church inside the walls of his own home. That church grew into a two-building storefront in Newport, TN. Before he could see it develop into the church it is today, God called him to his next assignment, before eventually being led to LaVergne, TN. There he continued to minister, both within the church and beyond, visiting nursing homes, assisted living centers, and even his own neighborhood, making multiple trips transporting neighborhood kids to and from church so they could attend services, youth groups, and Vacation Bible School.

He loved growing gardens, plants, and bright, beautiful flowers, fishing on the lake, and camouflage – oh, so much camouflage. He was kind, loving, and caring, and one of the funniest people you would ever meet. He loved to sing old gospel songs. He was the magic in our Christmas because he loved it so.

He enjoyed learning about his genealogy and his roots, but who he was, was a loving husband, father, and “Poppy” to so many of his grandbabies. Summing him up could never be done. He was his family’s heart and soul. He was blue skies and sunrise. He was old red-and-blue bandanas sticking out from his overalls. He was the smell of wood burning in a backyard fire pit, the excitement of summer cookouts, and watching lightning bugs. He was the rev of his old blue Chevy truck, which he would spend hours working on in the driveway. He led his family well and loved them immensely. He will be forever loved, forever missed.

A memorial service will be held at Redemption House, Church of God of Prophecy, 350 Jefferson Pike, LaVergne, TN 37086, at 12:00 p.m. noon. Officiated by Pastors Scotty & Roni Anderson.