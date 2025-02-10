OBITUARY: Wayne G. Leinz Sr.

Wayne G. Leinsz, Sr. – Age 80 of Smyrna, TN. Preceded in death by wives, Mollie Leinsz and Shawnee Leinsz.

Wayne retired from the U.S. Army with 22 years’ service. He served two terms in Viet Nam. After retiring from the Army, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Survived by children, Brenda Henderson, Rick Antilla, Anna Mixsooke, Wayne Leinsz, Jr., Chelsea O’Neal, Kacey Albright and Dustin Taylor; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Connie Wiginton.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road.

Leaving the funeral home on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. for Graveside Services with Military Honors at 11:00 a.m. at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.