OBITUARY: Wayne F. Melton

Wayne F. Melton, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Wayne was born in 1935 in Camden, TN to the late Sidney & Milbra Melton.

Wayne graduated from Camden Central High School and completed his education at Andrew Jackson Business College in Nashville, TN

Wayne married Kay Hewitt in May of 1955, and they recently celebrated their 69th Anniversary.

In 1955, he began his career at H.G. Hill Company. When he retired in 1999, he worked as store manager throughout his tenure. Wayne was fortunate to spend his entire professional career at H. G. Hill Company where he made many friends. Even after retiring, Wayne stayed connected with fellow H. G. Hill retirees, meeting for lunch to catch up on each other’s lives and share favorite stories about their time at H. G. Hill’s.

Wayne was proud to be a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason with the Corinthian Lodge #8 F&AM where he twice served as Past Master.

Wayne was also well known for his love of antiques and spent many years refinishing and restoring antique furniture.

Family was very important to Wayne, and he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and supporting their activities and accomplishments.

Wayne was a devoted Christian and a Member of the Antioch United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, Kay, he is survived by his sister, Joyce Melton, his daughter, Pamela James, and his son, Mark (Linda) Melton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Melissa (Josh) Latta and Daniel (Ileana) Melton. He leaves behind several great-grandchildren, Lawson and Marleigh Kay Latta; Grace, Jaxson & Sofia Melton; and Tatiana Price.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Antioch United Methodist Church and Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. James Cole on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Masonic Memorial services will be conducted by Corinthian Lodge #8 F&AM on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 3:00 – 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

