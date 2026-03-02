Wayne Elliott Gensemer, age 82, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on February 1, 2026.

Wayne was born on August 23, 1943, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Alma and Vernon Gensemer. During his childhood, he lived throughout Texas and New Mexico. He later graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, and went on to serve as a rifleman in the United States Marine Corps.

Following his military service, Wayne attended Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned a degree in business. He spent more than twenty years with Murfreesboro Bank and Trust Company, followed by another two decades working as a contract information technology professional.

Wayne will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his dedication to staying active, and his appreciation for good food and good company. He filled his life with humor, and genuine warmth, traits felt by all who knew him.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Janice Gensemer; his children, Cary Gensemer (Jill) and Sandi Pendergrass (Howard); his grandchildren, Haley Busey (Marcus), Ethan Pendergrass, and Luke Gensemer; and his great grandchildren, Trent, Easton, and Corbin Busey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved older brother, Alan Gensemer.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this year.

