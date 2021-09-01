Wayne Deskins

Wayne Deskins, age 40 of Smyrna, Tennessee died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at StoneCrest Medical Center following a brief illness.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Amanda Deskins; a son, Jordan Deskins; and a daughter, Norah Jean Deskins, all of Smyrna; mother, Patricia Poteete and husband Brice of LaVergne; father, Kenneth Deskins of Murfreesboro; maternal grandmother, Elvena Gentry of Petersburg; a brother, Alvin Deskins of Murfreesboro; a sister, Kristi Deskins of Murfreesboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Alvin Gentry, and paternal grandparents, Charles and Amelia Deskins.

Wayne attended LifePoint Church, Smyrna, and was a graduate of Trevecca Nazarene University. He worked as the Director of Business Solutions for Geodis.

Visitation will be Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm and again Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro with Pastor Paul Chisgar officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery, Smyrna with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family requests masks be worn by all those attending. An online guestbook is available for the Deskins family at www.woodfinchapel.com.


