OBITUARY: Wanita Elaine Beaty

Wanita Elaine Beaty, age 54 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a lengthy illness.

She was a native of Crossville, Tennessee and a daughter of the late Hollis and Carolyn Beaty.

Survivors include a brother, Sam Beaty and wife Missy of Riddleton, TN; a goddaughter, McKenzie Olds of Nashville; sisters, Kelly Balthrop of Smyrna and Marci Olds of Nashville; step-siblings, Serina Burgess and Robert Burgess; an uncle, David Looper; an aunt, Ruby Wright; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Wanita had worked for Whirlpool for many years and most recently had been volunteering her time to the Veteran’s Aquatic Rehabilitation Program at Beyond Aquatics in Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made in memory of Wanita to the VFW Post 8422, 10157 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN 37167, Attn: Darrell Birk.

No services are scheduled at this time and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. An online guestbook for the Beaty family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

