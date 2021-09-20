Wanda K. Nipper went to be with her Lord on September 17, 2021.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. She was a member of the Wilson line Baptist Church and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Todd and Mary Todd; husband, William Robert “Bobby” Nipper; brother, Roy Todd and Rolly Todd; sister, Jean Alsup. Wanda is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Gary) Hall; brother, Charles Todd and Frank Todd; sisters, Peggy Bank and Lois Loyd; loving niece, Tiffany Roberts; one grandchild, Elizabeth Hall; great-niece and great-nephew, Michael and Rylee Roberts.

Visitation with the family from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, September 20, 2021 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 12:00 PM Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Jennings & Ayers. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be family and friends.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422