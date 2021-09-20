Wanda Nipper

Wanda K. Nipper went to be with her Lord on September 17, 2021.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. She was a member of the Wilson line Baptist Church and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Todd and Mary Todd; husband, William Robert “Bobby” Nipper; brother, Roy Todd and Rolly Todd; sister, Jean Alsup. Wanda is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Gary) Hall; brother, Charles Todd and Frank Todd; sisters, Peggy Bank and Lois Loyd; loving niece, Tiffany Roberts; one grandchild, Elizabeth Hall; great-niece and great-nephew, Michael and Rylee Roberts.

Visitation with the family from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, September 20, 2021 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 12:00 PM Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Jennings & Ayers. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be family and friends.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here