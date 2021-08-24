Wanda Price Leckie, age 74, of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021.

A native of Floyd County, Kentucky she was preceded in death by her parents, Harold H. and Stella Joyce Price.

She is survived by her loving husband, William “Bill” Leckie; daughters, Carren Leckie Reecer and her husband Bruce of Smyrna, and Stephanie Brooke Davis and her husband Kenneth of Lascassas; grandchildren, Andrew Gant Faulkenberry of Smyrna, Delanee McCall Faulkenberry of Smyrna, and Carsyn Saige Wilkins of Nashville; brother, James Price; sister Joyce Earhart; along with much loving extended family.

She was a proud member of Old Jefferson Church of Christ.

Mrs. Leckie will not have a service per her request.

Memorials in memory of her can be made to the Old Jefferson Church of Christ located at 314 Old Jefferson Pike, Smyrna, Tennessee 37167.

