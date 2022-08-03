Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Wanda Graves

By Jennifer Haley
Wanda-Graves

Wanda Graves passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, she was 70 years old.

She was a native of Hickman County and a resident of Rutherford County.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Brown and Sarah Bell Petty Wright; and brother, Lonnie Dale Wright.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Hank) Hafner, Brandy (Chad) Huddleston; brothers, Dorris (Kay) Wright; sister, Gail (Allan) Wilson; and grandchildren, Zackary Hafner, Brody Huddleston and Porter Huddleston.

Visitation will be 3:00-6:00 PM, Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

 

