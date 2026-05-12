Wanda Faye McClure, age 50 of Corbin, Kentucky passed away Sunday, May 10th, 2026 at her home.

Wanda was born on May 27th, 1975, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to David Ray and Betty Cornett Tallant. Wanda worked as a Data Entry worker and was of the Christian faith.

Wanda is survived by her husband; Jason McClure of Corbin, Kentucky; her parents; David Ray and Betty Tallant of Corbin, Kentucky; six children; Aneilica Tover of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Jessica Tover, Jean Tover, Dakota McClure and fiancé all of Lebanon, Tennessee, Callie McClure and Tyler of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Hailee Poe and husband Alex of Prattsville, Alabama; three brothers; David Tallant, Danny Tallant both of Corbin, Kentucky and Michael Tallant of East Bernstadt, Kentucky; one sister; Peggy Tallant and significant other Bobby Brown of Corbin, Kentucky; twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14th, 2026 at O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark McClure officiating.

Visitation is from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14th, 2026 at O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home.

Condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.Oneilfh.com.

O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by O'Neil-Lawson Funeral Home.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email