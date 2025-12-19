OBITUARY: Wanda Fay Cagle

Wanda Fay Cagle, age 69, passed away on December 15, 2025, at her residence. She was born in Rutherford County and a resident of Cannon County.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Jay V. Fults and Pauline Freeman; husband, Danny Cagle; brother, Ronald Fults; and sister, Gayle Jenkins.

She is survived by her son, Wayne (Tracy) Pendergrast; daughter, Tonya Johnson; and grandchildren, Brittney Pendergrast, Ashley Davidson, TJ Martin, Kendall Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Kamdyn, Kensley, Chloe, Ryder and Dion.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

