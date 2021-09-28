Wanda Diane Penny, age 70, of Smyrna, TN passed from this life Saturday morning on September 25th, 2021 at the Alive Hospice Facility in Murfreesboro.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Wanda Penny was born on December 13th, 1950 to Frank K and Bobbie F Turner. She is preceded in death by her stepfather, Frank K Turner; her mother, Bobbie F Turner; and her brother, Larry D Turner.

Wanda worked as a school secretary with Smyrna Middle, Lavergne High, and Whitworth Buchannan Middle in Rutherford County until she retired after 20 Years. She was a devout Christian and faithful member of Miracle Baptist Church in Lavergne, TN. Wanda enjoyed gardening, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends.

Wanda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, nana, daughter, sister, and friend. Being surrounded by family and friends during special occasions and holidays was something Wanda loved. She was the matriarch of the family and made sure everyone felt welcome in her presence.

Wanda is survived by her loving husband of 50 Years, Greg Penny of Smyrna, TN; children, Brian Penny and Wife Christina of Smyrna, Jeff Penny and wife Amy of Smyrna; grandchildren, Matthew Penny, Samantha Penny, Zachary Penny, Kali Penny, Chloe Penny, and Kaden Penny; 5 nieces, and 2 nephews.

Visiting hours with the family will be held from 4:30 PM until 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, TN on Friday, October 1st, 2021, with A Celebration of Life Service beginning at 6:00 PM

www.woodfinchapel.com


