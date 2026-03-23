OBITUARY: Wanda Denette Yarber

Wanda Denette Yarber, “Denette,” passed away on March 18, 2026, at the age of 69. She was born in Mississippi and raised in Iuka. Denette was the cherished daughter of Elsie Dexter Yarber and Wilford Yarber, both of whom preceded her in death.

Denette devoted 37 years of her professional career as a Speech Language Pathologist to the Alvin C. York Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Her outstanding commitment to serving Veterans earned her many commendations and the deep respect of her colleagues and patients. Throughout her career, she mentored numerous fellowship students, leaving a legacy that lives on in professionals working worldwide with individuals facing communication challenges.

Denette was deeply committed to her community and church, volunteering her time for countless causes. She was a dedicated member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where her faith was evident in her diligent study of The Bible through community Bible study, achieving the highest rank of Disciple. Denette’s love for music led her to many years of joyful participation in the church’s handbell choir. She was also active in the Sisters In Ministry and greatly enjoyed the fellowship of that group. She tirelessly volunteered often in the church.

Denette enjoyed traveling and visited numerous places around the world, including South America, Europe, and Iceland. During the pandemic, she fostered a small Border Collie puppy named Pearl, who became the light of her life. Pearl survives Denette and will continue to be lovingly cared for by the Harvey family.

Denette is survived by a wide circle of friends who cherished her presence and the joy she brought into their lives, especially during their visits and calls throughout her recent illness. She is deeply missed by all her loved her, especially by her godchildren, Langstone and Calder Harvey, and the entire Harvey family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in honor of Denette.

Service Details:

2 PM Visitation at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2303 Jones Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

3 PM Service with Burial to follow in the Donnell Family Cemetery at 11866 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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