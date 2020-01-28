Walter Price Jernigan, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born in Rutherford County to the late Lee and Elsie Jernigan. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by twelve brothers and four sisters.

Mr. Jernigan is survived by his sisters, Ann Barrett, Peggy Ray, Patricia Parker and husband Freddy, and Linda Parker and husband Bobby; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 AM to time of service. Burial will follow at Gilley Hill Cemetery.