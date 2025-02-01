OBITUARY: Walter Lewis Jordan, Sr.

Mr. Walter Lewis Jordan, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN passed from this earth to his eternal home on January 31, 2025. He lived the bulk of his life in Rutherford County but spent most of the last two decades in Harriman, TN which was a lot shorter drive to Knoxville. Walter was one of eight children born to Pitser Herbert and Alcenia Elizabeth Chumley Jordan on October 7, 1947. He was a 1966 graduate of Smyrna High School and part of a very successful football team led by Coach Robert Raikes.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Lynne Todd Jordan; daughters Kelley (Jeff) Williams, Hailey (Mike) Moss, Ashley (John) Gordon and son Walt (Paden) Jordan; his grandchildren, Jordan (Ashley) Williams, Braeden Williams, Dibora (D’Angelo) Williams, Connor Moss, John Gordon, Jr, Sam Gordon, Natalie Gordon, Tate Moss, Deacon Gordon, Halle Williams, David Gordon and Sadie Gordon; great-grandsons, Camden and Boston Williams; brothers, Jack Jordan, Bill (Pam) Jordan, and sisters Ann Gambill and Helen (Allen) Edlin; in-laws Kerry and Marcia Todd; and tons of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents along with his brother Herbert Bruce Jordan and sisters Janice Jordan Vaughn and Rebecca (Becky) Jordan Miller. He was also dad to Annabelle, his beloved lab who misses him immensely.

Visitation with the Jordan family will be 3:00 until 7:00pm on Monday, February 3, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Jeff Williams, a son in law officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandsons serving as pallbearers and Coach Robert Raikes and the Class of 1966 Smyrna High School Bulldog Football Team serving as honorary pallbearers.