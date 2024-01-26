OBITUARY: Walter Henry Woodruff Jr.

Walter Henry Woodruff, Jr., age 60 of Smyrna, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

He was a native of Blytheville, Arkansas and was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Henery Woodruff; Sarah Lee Woodruff; sister Carmelita Fennell; brother, Sunny Moore, Jr.

Mr. Woodruff was a member Simeon Baptist Church Antioch, TN and had worked in many restaurants in Arkansas before moving to Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife Kemyetta Knight; three stepchildren, Deveontae Perry, Demira Hister, and Arkeya McDongal; brothers, Nathaniel Moore, Sr., Robert Lee Woodruff.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 3rd at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Celebration of life 3:00 PM Saturday, February 3rd at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

