OBITUARY: Walter Gordon White Sr.

Mr. Walter Gordon White Sr., age 74 from one of the oldest families in Murfreesboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Walter had been ill and confined to his home for the last several months but did manage one last trip to his favorite vacation spot, St. George Island, in September, as a gift from his children.

Born and raised in Murfreesboro, he was the son of the late Dr. Bart N. White. Sr. and Agnes “Kozo” Kojak White. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Bart N White Jr.

Walter is survived by his loving wife Carol Robertson White; his children, Walter Gordon White Jr and his wife Krystal, Newton McDonald White, and Katherine Kozjak and her husband, Mike Moore; his grandchildren, Brylee Rose White, Walter Gordon “Tre” White III, Lily Mae White: his siblings, Mary Florence (Carlton) Asher of New York, NY, George H. (Marimae) White, and John D. (Marilyn) White, sister-in-law, Cynthia White; his dog Max, all of Murfreesboro as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 1:00PM until 4:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will be Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 4:00PM following the visitation at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pettus Read, close friend of Walter and Carol White, will conduct the service.

Interment will be in the family plot of Evergreen Cemetery for family at a later date.

Walter White served during the Vietnam era as PFC Co. C in the United States Army Security Agency where he intercepted and copied Morse Code. He retired as Salesman from Hoover Paint and Wall Covering in 2013 but worked part time prior to his illness for the City of Murfreesboro at the local golf courses. He enjoyed playing golf, reading, watching football, and spending quality time with his family.

Walter attended Campus School and graduated from Central High School in 1969 and was always present at every reunion for both schools. Walter loved a good party and could frequently be seen on the dance floor. He was known for his sense of humor and great wit and was appropriately voted the “Wittiest Senior Boy” by his class. He always had the best way of bringing laughter and joy to any situation and was still funny until his death.

Walter loved our local history, and his family was one of the first families of Rutherford County, settling here in 1803. He and his wife Carol became avid members of Rutherford County Historical Society where Walter served as past president. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to the Rutherford County Historical Society, PO Box 906, Murfreesboro, TN 37133-0906.