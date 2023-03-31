OBITUARY: Walter Dennis Youree

Walter Dennis Youree, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Waters in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Walter was born on August 16th, 1937 to parents Buford and Daisy Youree in Nashville, TN.

Walter was a member of Lantana Road Baptist Church in Crossville, TN. He worked and retired from the Corp of Engineers in the printing department for Federal Engineers, a government agency. He served 22.5 honorable years in the Air Force National Guard.

Walter is preceded in death by his mother, Daisy Youree; father, Buford Youree; brothers, Gene Youree and Dan Youree, and daughter, Delores Waters.

He is survived by his sisters, Joann Hale of Lebanon, TN, and Faye Spencer of North Carolina; wife of 48 years, Wilma Youree of Smyrna TN; daughter, Vickie Jones of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Mike (Michelle) Madison, Holly (Eric) Smith, Scotty (Renee) Madison, Lauren (Jake) Shrodka, and Taylor Jones; 10 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Mike Madison, Scotty Madison, Danny Hale, David Hale, Allen Hale, and Jacob Shrodka. Honorary pallbearers will be Kaleb Moore, Matt Madison, Jacob Sircy, Taylor Jones, and Braden Madison.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 3rd, 2023 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside services will be officiated by Scott Johnson at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 PM in Pegram, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

