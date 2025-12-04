OBITUARY: Walter David Bragg

Walter David Bragg, age 66, passed away Monday, December 1, 2025, at his home in Wartrace, Tennessee, following a valiant fight with cancer. David was born in Rutherford County, Tennessee, but made his home in Wartrace over the last 30 years, as he cared for his father and took over responsibilities of the family farm. He was the middle son of Bobby Malone Bragg and Deanie Insel Smith.

He was predeceased by his parents, his paternal grandparents Robert and Louise Redman Bragg, his maternal grandparents Walter Duncan and Goldie Jones Insel, and his infant brother James Insel Bragg.

David is survived by his wife of 37 years, Brenda Kay Bragg, of Wartrace; his daughter, Misty Bragg Gevedon (Jamie), and his granddaughters, Kayle Gevedon and Carlee Gevedon Hawkins (Tanner), of Wartrace; his older brother Bob Bragg (Glynis) of Murfreesboro, TN, along with their children, April Swezey (David) and Jason Bragg (Megan); his younger brother Kevin Bragg (Rita) of Wendell, NC, including their sons Dawson Bragg (Larissa), Ethan Bragg (Macy), and Logan Bragg; Brenda’s son Trenton (Sherry), including their sons Todd and Walter Harris, and their daughter Jennifer Milliken (Chris); four (4) great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

David was a member of Wartrace Baptist Church, Wartrace, TN. He graduated from Smyrna High School, Smyrna, TN; and retired from Chromalox, Inc., Rutherford County, TN, following 27 years of service. David was no stranger to hard work—delivering papers for the Daily News Journal in his youth; working at P&B Market in Smyrna, TN; BetterBilt Aluminum in Smyrna, TN; J. E. Cox and Sons, Inc., San Angelo, Texas; and working the family cattle farm in Wartrace.

David was a man of deep faith; loved his family without reservation or hesitation; and underneath a rugged exterior, beat a heart of gold. He loved to work on his farm in Wartrace, cook barbeque, and enjoy quality time with his family and friends. He loved to talk history and relate family stories. If you ever met David, you would always remember him; and his fierce determination during his final illness is a testament to his courage and strength to meet life on its terms and always have hope – for a better day is coming. David will be missed in a mighty way, but never forgotten.

Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, December 4, 2025 from 4-7:00 p.m. Services will be held on Friday, December 5, at 10 a.m., with Bro. Jimmy Grey officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith . . . 2Timothy4:7.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email