Wallace Vincent Snell, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2026 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

Wallace was born July 25, 1934, in Christiana, TN. He was the son of James Oda Snell and Mary Price Snell. He served his country in the Army and graduated from MTSU before going on to a distinguished 32 year career as a computer programmer, much of that time at the Arnold Engineering and Development Center.

Above all, Wallace loved his family. He is survived by daughters Sandra Wilson and Kim Eakes (Parker), step son Jeff Pruitt (Amy), and grandchildren Noah, Corey, Nikki, Cody, Jodi, Abby, Christopher, Allison, Ashley, and Wesley and a treasure trove of great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brothers Craig Urban Snell and Price Tressidor Snell, children Lorrie Lynn Snell and Benny Lee Pruitt and son-in-law Steve Wilson.

Wallace loved MTSU and UTK sports, golfing, fishing, and gardening. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, the helping hand he was always there to offer, and the hard work he put in to everything he did.

A graveside service will be held to remember Wallace’s life on Friday April 17 at 11:00 in the old section of Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro. All family and friends are invited to attend.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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