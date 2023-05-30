OBITUARY: Wales Kay Buttram Penny

Wales Kay Buttram Penny, age 93, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

She was born in Piedmont, Alabama on November 20, 1929, to Horace and Dessa Buttram.

Kay graduated from Piedmont High School in 1946 and graduated from Alabama College for Women (Montevallo) in 1950. She married Guy D. Penny in 1950. She taught school for four years and did substitute teaching for many more.

Kay belonged to clubs and organizations in various cities of residence. She taught Sunday School for 18 years before moving to Murfreesboro. Kay had been a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church since moving to Murfreesboro in 1970.

Kay is survived by her three daughters; Debbie Jordan and her husband Richard, Dee Street and her husband Larry, and Dianne Phillips and her husband Mike; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Billie Ingram; and a brother Gary Buttram. She was also preceded in death by a brother Dean Buttram.

Visitation were held Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday following the visitation. Rev. Tommy Ward and Rev. Martha Touchton will officiate. The burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Penny family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

