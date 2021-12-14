Wade Lee Frizzell, age 78 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021.

A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late William Xanton Frizzell and Jimmie Lee Frizzell.

He is also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Mary Ruth Wood Frizzell; brothers, James, Kenneth, and Dorris Frizzell; and nieces and nephews.

Mr. Frizzell is survived by his daughters, Tamra Chapman and husband John and Tracey Tapp and husband Michael; nine grandchildren, Dylan, Destiny, and Drew Tapp, and Logan, Caleb, Kendall, Riley, Noah, and Lily Ruth Chapman; brothers, Joe Frizzell and Bruce Frizzell; sisters, Betty Jean Parker and Peggy Gilbert; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Frizzell was of the Baptist faith and retired from Nissan in Smyrna, TN. He also served in the Army National Guard.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Adam Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Grandchildren and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

www.woodfinchapel.com