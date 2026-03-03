It is with heavy hearts yet profound gratitude for a life well-lived that we announce the peaceful passing of Vista Medley Carroll on February 25, 2026. Vista, affectionately known to many as a beacon of wisdom and warmth, left us at the age of 87, surrounded by the love of family and friends.

Born on October 22, 1938, in the serene town of Buffalo Valley, Tennessee, Vista was the cherished daughter of Eschol “Doc” Medley and Beuna Vista Medley. Raised in a household that valued knowledge and compassion, she carried these virtues into every facet of her life.

Vista was predeceased by her beloved parents, her devoted spouse Dorse “Smooth” Carroll, her cherished son Jay Carroll, and her dear granddaughter Lisa “Mickey” McDonald. Their memories remained a guiding light in her life, as she held their spirits close to her heart.

In her later years, Vista found companionship and joy with her life partner, John Laws, who stood by her side with unwavering devotion. She is survived by her loving children, Denny (Sandy) Miller, Teresa Carroll, and Carol (David) Swaw, who were the pride of her life. Her legacy of love and kindness also lives on through her grandchildren-Cory (Juliana) Miller, Katy (Josh) York, Lindsay McDonald, and Kelly McDonald-and her six great-grandchildren, who brought her endless joy and laughter.

Vista was a voracious reader and an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast, always admired for her sharp intellect and insatiable curiosity. Known as “the smartest in the room,” she delighted in sharing her knowledge with others, often inspiring those around her to embrace the joy of learning.

The family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Vista’s extraordinary life on April 11, 2026, at 1:00 PM at the Old Hickory Presbyterian Church, located at 801 Jones St., Old Hickory, TN 37138. It will be a time to honor her memory, reflect on her contributions, and share stories of her remarkable journey.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Alive Hospice.

Vista Medley Carroll leaves behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and unwavering strength. Her spirit will forever resonate in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. While we mourn her loss, we celebrate her remarkable life and the indelible impact she left on the world.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email