Virginia Mitchell Willis, age 92 passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, H.B. Willis, Jr., and her parents, J.J. and Ina Ready Mitchell.

Mrs. Willis is survived by her daughter, Carol Dawson (John) of Brentwood, TN; son, David Willis (April) of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, John W. Dawson IV (Ginger), Gini Dawson Moonshower (Tom), Catherine Willis (fiancé Matt Carter), and Emily Willis; and great-grandsons, Will and Ryan Dawson, and David and Dawson Moonshower. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn Pearl (Jack) of Nashville, TN, and a niece Nan Hensley of Brentwood.

Mrs. Willis was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. Previously, she was a member of the Woman’s Club, Oaklands Association, and several garden clubs and bridge clubs.

A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. David Young officiating.

www.woodfinchapel.com