OBITUARY: Virginia P. Kuehn

Virginia P. Kuehn, age 95, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2024.

She was born in Memphis, Tennessee to the late John Cullen and Catherine Andrews Powell.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert E. Kuehn.

She is survived by her daughters, Terry Sisco (Van) and Cindy Amidei (David); grandchildren, Andrew Sisco, Katelyn Spears, Rachel Goode, Oliver Amidei, and Natalie Coffey; nine great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Virginia, “Nanny” loved cooking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held for the family. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

