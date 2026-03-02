Virginia Nacole Bertram, 48, sadly passed away the morning of February 24th, 2026, in her Smyrna, Tennessee home. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Delores Payne.

Survived by her mother, Geanie Patterson; father, Michael Christopher; brothers, Joey Patterson and Michael Christopher; sister, Megan Christopher; son, Mark Alan Toney Jr; daughter, Taryn Nicole Bertram; grandchildren, Mark Alan Toney III, Eugene Benayce, Penelope Benayce, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Virginia was loved tremendously, as she did the same. She was kind, caring, and forgiving. Virginia loved her children and grandchildren, and made that known whenever she could. She would do anything to take care of her mother, and others around her.

Visitation with the Bertram family will be Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 2:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 4:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Bertram family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email