OBITUARY: Virginia Louise Long Anderson

Virginia Louise Long Anderson, age 86, of Smyrna, TN, passed away Saturday, November 18, 2023.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Willie E. and Hattie Mae Warrick Long.

Mrs. Anderson was also preceded in death by her husband, Grady E. Anderson, a son, David Ray Anderson, brothers Steve and Joe O. Long, and a sister, Linda Long.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her son, Darryl J. Anderson and his wife Melanie of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Phillip Anderson, Daniel Anderson and his wife Lacey, Sabrina Cohen and her husband Dorian, Ben Anderson, and Eric Anderson; and four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Amelia, Zoey Anderson, and Salvador Cohen.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 21. 2023, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Mike Anderson officiating. A burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Anderson was a member of the Stones River Baptist Church and retired from Ingram Books in LaVergne, TN.

An online guestbook for the Anderson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

