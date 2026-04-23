Mrs. Virginia Brown Jackson, age 97, of Eagleville, TN passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, April 21, 2026. She was born in the Longview Community of Bedford County, TN to the late Frank and Leila Williams Brown. Mrs. Jackson was a 1947 graduate of Rockvale High School. She went on to work as a customer service representative for what was then Murfreesboro Bank & Trust and later became Truist. Mrs. Jackson enjoyed her involvement with the Rockvale Family Community and Education Club. She was a lifelong member of Concord United Methodist Church. Up until age 96, Mrs. Jackson drove herself to church every Sunday morning and came home to make a full Sunday dinner for her family – meat, multiple side dishes, famous lemonade, and the good cake. Her lemonade was famous for curing whatever ailed her grandchildren.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by her children, Twila Snell, Horace Jackson and his wife Robin, and John Jackson; grandchildren, Houston Jackson and his wife Staci and Rebecka Jackson; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Hershel “Sid” Jackson, and brothers and sisters, Lorene O’Dell, Polly Buckner, Houston Brown, Ida Brown, Clara Weaver, Jim Brown, and Homer Brown.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, April 23, 2026 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held Friday, April 24, 2026 at 11:00am at Williamson Love Jackson Cemetery in Eagleville.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church or Rockvale FCE.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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