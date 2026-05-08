Virginia Ann Carter McGowen, 90, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in the loving care of her son and daughter-in-law. She was born on July 6, 1935, in Vine, Tennessee, to the late Roy Lee and Lydia Carter.

Virginia lived a life rooted in faith, love, and devotion to her family. She was known for her strength, kindness, and unwavering love for those around her. A woman who never met a stranger, Virginia’s warm spirit and welcoming heart touched countless lives. She was a steady source of encouragement, grace, and dignity to all who knew her.

She was a faithful member of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, where her faith in God remained a guiding light throughout her life.

Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose legacy will live on through her family. She is survived by her loving husband, George McGowen; her son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Debra McGowen; her granddaughters, Natasha Floyd (Lamonte), Jamie Pollard (MacArthur), Belinda McGowen, Stephanie McGowen, and April Wilson (Jacob); as well as several cherished great-grandchildren. Virginia was also survived by her loving grand-dogs, Belle and Leroy.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mike McGowen; her grandson, Michael McGowen; her parents, Roy Lee and Lydia Carter; and her brothers, Leonard and Gene Carter. Virginia’s life reflects the words of Proverbs: “She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come… Honor her for all that her hands have done.” — Proverbs 31:25–31

Her life stands as a testament to faith, resilience, and unconditional love. She will forever remain the heart of her family.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday, May 11, 2026, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, Tennessee. A service celebrating her life will be held 12:00 PM Monday, May 11, 2026, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, Tennessee, with Brother Bobby Maxwell officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the comfort and care provided by Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

An online guestbook for the McGowen family is available at www.woodfinchapl.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email