Virginia Ann “Cotton” Fields, age 81 of Smyrna, Tennessee died Monday, June 1, 2026, at The Rutherford Assisted Living. She was a native of Kingston, Tennessee where she got the nickname Cotton, and she was a daughter of the late Thomas Brackett and Willie Rachel Harrell Brackett. She was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Fields; and her brothers and sisters, Claude, Carrie, Wiley, Larry and Geraldine.

Survivors include her daughters, Becky Beacom, Karan Killebrew and husband Kevin, Cathy Brooks and husband David; a brother, Paul Brackett and wife Rose; grandchildren, Lauren Ware, Collin (Taylor) Ware, Bryce Ware, Danielle Fields, Aaron Fields, Rachel (Chance) Mysayphonh, McKenzie (Trey) Gibson, McKayla Killebrew; and a host of other loving family and friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was affectionately known as “Nanny” by her grandchildren and others.

Mrs. Fields moved to Smyrna in 1971 and later retired in 2003 from Nissan in Smyrna after 20 years of service. She was an avid University of Tennessee Vols fan and she coached girl’s league softball in Smyrna for many years. She loved crafting and sewing and was known for her cooking and baking.

Visitation with the Fields family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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