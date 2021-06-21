Virginia Ann Faulkner, age 85 of Murfreesboro died June 18, 2021. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse James Faulkner, her parents, Edwin Todd, Sr. and Virginia Harrison Todd; brother, Edwin “Ed” Todd, Jr.; sister, Nancy Emily Todd. Mrs. Faulkner was a member of Barfield Baptist Church. She had worked at Riverdale High School and retired Deputy Circuit Court Clerk in Rutherford County.

Mrs. Faulkner is survived by her son, Todd Faulkner and his wife Susan of Nashville; Daughters, Leigh Ann Norris and her husband Cary of Murfreesboro and Dawne Hanson and her husband Chris of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Derek Faulkner, Angelia Pytlewski, Andrew and Evan Norris, Oscar and Salem Hanson, Megan Heath, Amber Grupke and Tawna Grey; great-grandchildren, Aiden Faulkner, Braden, Tanner and Taylor Heath, Gideon, Tola and Ivan Grupke, Dakota, Lilly and Jackson Bahr; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Pankey of Smithville; niece, Sherree Beets of Murfreesboro; nephew, David Todd of Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Reverend Dave Brown will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew Norris, Evan Norris, Derek Faulkner, Oscar Hanson, Bobby Beets, Rob Beets, Duke Pylewski, and Jay Pankey. Honorary Pallbearers, Larry Ralston, David Todd, Bart Yeargan, Matt Montgomery, Bobby Tucker, and Tommy Tucker. www.woodfinchapel.com