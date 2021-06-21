Virginia Ann Faulkner

Virginia Ann Faulkner, age 85 of Murfreesboro died June 18, 2021. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse James Faulkner, her parents, Edwin Todd, Sr. and Virginia Harrison Todd; brother, Edwin “Ed” Todd, Jr.; sister, Nancy Emily Todd. Mrs. Faulkner was a member of Barfield Baptist Church. She had worked at Riverdale High School and retired Deputy Circuit Court Clerk in Rutherford County.

Mrs. Faulkner is survived by her son, Todd Faulkner and his wife Susan of Nashville; Daughters, Leigh Ann Norris and her husband Cary of Murfreesboro and Dawne Hanson and her husband Chris of Murfreesboro;  grandchildren, Derek Faulkner, Angelia Pytlewski, Andrew and Evan Norris, Oscar and Salem Hanson, Megan Heath, Amber Grupke and Tawna Grey; great-grandchildren, Aiden Faulkner, Braden, Tanner and Taylor Heath, Gideon, Tola and Ivan Grupke, Dakota, Lilly and Jackson Bahr; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Pankey of Smithville; niece, Sherree Beets of Murfreesboro; nephew, David Todd of Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Reverend Dave Brown will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew Norris, Evan Norris, Derek Faulkner, Oscar Hanson, Bobby Beets, Rob Beets, Duke Pylewski, and Jay Pankey. Honorary Pallbearers, Larry Ralston, David Todd, Bart Yeargan, Matt Montgomery, Bobby Tucker, and Tommy Tucker.   www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here