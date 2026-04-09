Viola Duncan, age 87 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Sunday, April 5, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Athens, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Paul Wesley Morgan and Mary Jane Hampton Morgan. She was also preceded in death by son Felix Paez, Jr.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, Johnny Sanchez, Daniel Morgan, Wesley Duncan, Juan Lazaro Servin, and Diana Haley; her siblings, Francis Hale and Roscoe Morgan; 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Viola Duncan was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She worked as a warehouse supervisor for Field Container in both Illinois and Tennessee before retiring in 2004. In this role, she displayed compassion and understanding to her subordinates. She always showed a special level of dedication to any role she was in. After retirement, she tried to stay busy and found herself working as a security officer with Securitas for 19 years. She enjoyed being around people and assisting them in any aspect of life.

A visitation with the Duncan family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 1:00 until 5:00 pm. Concluding services and burial in the Clearwater Cemetery will be in Athens, Tennessee under the direction of Ziegler Funeral Home.

An online guestbook is available for the Duncan family at www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email