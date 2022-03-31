Vilay Vichidvongsa of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, she was 72 years old.

She was born in Vientiane, Laos to the late Keo and Phack Vonsaly.

Mrs. Vichidvongsa is survived by her husband, Khamsing Vichidvongsa; sons, Zack Vichidvongsa and wife Trang and Si Vichidvongsa and wife Pooh; daughter, Sirvi Grimes and husband Rob; grandchildren, Lanie, Laura, Will, and Lucas; and her brothers and sisters.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

