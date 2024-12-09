OBITUARY: Vilay Chittaphong

Mrs. Vilay Chittaphong, age 89, of Smyra, TN passed away Friday, December 6, 2024.

She was born in Laos to the late Thitonesy and Khansy Sirivong.

Mrs. Chittaphong was a homemaker to her family and a member of Wat Lao Buddhapathip Temple in Nashville, TN.

Mrs. Chittaphong is survived by her children, Bangone Sithiphone and her husband Thitsy, Khamphanh Ladalom, Bounthanh Chittaphong and his wife Bouaphanh, Chanpheng Chittaphong and his wife Toune, Chansamone Chittaphong and her husband Vankham, Thongchan Daosavanh and her husband Bounly, Thongdy Chittaphong, and Thongsay Chanthanalay and her husband Saway; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three siblings; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chanthy Chittaphong, and four siblings.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 13, 2024 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Lao Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

