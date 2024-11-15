OBITUARY: Victoria Ann ‘Vikki’ Curtiss

Victoria Ann “Vikki” Curtiss, age 49 of La Vergne passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

She was born in Nashville and was preceded in death by her parents, James Miles, and Patricia Horton Miles.

She worked for Cardinal Health in La Vergne.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Curtiss; children, Ryan Dyle and wife Devynne, Margaret Curtiss, Gracie Curtiss; grandchildren, Kharmann, Annalise, Carter; sister, Christy Peterson and husband Jeff; nephew, Alex Peterson.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro in her honor.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

