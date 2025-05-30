OBITUARY: Victor Lamont Clemons

Mr Victor Clemons age 58 passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Rutherford County.

His remains will be conveyed to:

Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.

1414 N Norfolk Ave

Tulsa, OK 74106

(918)-592-2233

All services will be conducted in Tulsa, OK.

Please keep the Clemons Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Local arrangements entrusted to:

Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.

611 South Highland Ave.

Murfreesboro, Tn 37130

(615) 893-4323

