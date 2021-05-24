Mrs. Victoria “Vicky” Dunwoody, age 68, of Smyrna, TN passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was a native of the Philippines. Mrs. Dunwoody worked as a mapper and programmer for the State of Tennessee. She enjoyed taking care of her home and singing karaoke with her friends.

Mrs. Dunwoody is survived by her husband of 36 years, Allen Dunwoody; daughter, Christie Vance of Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren; and numerous siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, May 24, 2021 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 24, 2021 at 3:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

