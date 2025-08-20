OBITUARY: Vicky Ann Ghee

Vicky Ann Ghee, age 62 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 17, 2025, surrounded by family.

She was born October 27, 1962, in Murfreesboro, TN to Roy and Mary Juanita Underwood Davenport.

Vicky was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, S.D. and Dorothy Maupin Scott; son, Chad Ghee; and niece, Hannah Davenport.

She is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Aaron Ghee; daughters, Corrine Ivey; Amber Rogers; April (Jeremy) Kowalski; Destiny Ghee; son, Scottie Dale Ghee; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Roy “Boo” (Amanda) Davenport; Dale (Kesha) Davenport; Mike Ivey; sisters, Jenny Kay (Bart) Myers; and Robin Ivey.

Vicky loved to dance and loved her family the most. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, August 21, 2025, from 9am – 12pm with the service to follow at 12pm in the chapel. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery with Terry Tidwell officiating.

Family and friends will be pallbearers.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.