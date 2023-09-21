OBITUARY: Vickie Renita Zitney

Vickie Renita Zitney, age 67 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

She was a native of Bedford County and was preceded in death by her father, Dorris Darnell and mother, Juanita Smelcer Darnell who died in April of 2023.

Mrs. Zitney was Christian and retired from State Farm Insurance Company. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mrs. Zitney is survived by her husband 49 years, Steven Zitney; children, Brad Zitney, Blake Zitney and wife Becca; grandchildren, Brody Zitney, Rhett Zitney; brother, Scott Darnell and wife Rhonda; niece, Britney Darnell Warren, and husband Jamie; nephew, Brandon Darnell, and wife Morgan.

Visitation will be at 12 Noon on Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/