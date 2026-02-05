OBITUARY: Vicki Jean Norton

Vicki Jean Jamison Norton, a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, TN, passed from this life February 3, 2026, at 68 years old. She was born on January 27, 1958, to James Houston Jamison Sr. and Betty Jean Bowers Jamison. She was a lifetime member of East Main Church of Christ.

Vicki was preceded in death by her father, James Houston Jamison Sr.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 47 years, Russell Norton; children, Stephanie Blackmon (Doug), Christy Fowler (Terry Arp), Tyler Norton (Tara), and Emily Wells (Zack); grandchildren, Mark Blackmon (Olivia), Allison Blackmon, Matthew Fowler, Hailey Smith (Brandon), Millie Norton, Jackson Wells, and Madelyn Wells; mother, Betty Jean Jamison; sister, Gail Rowley (Brad); brother, Jim Jamison (Jennifer); brothers-in-law, Keith Norton (Cathey), Mark Norton (Yvonne); sister-in-law, Kari Batey (Charles); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Kidney Foundation in Vicki’s honor.

The family will hold a private graveside service, with Woodfin Funeral Chapels handling the arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com