OBITUARY: Vicki J. Bowland

Vicki J. Bowland, age 58, passed away on September 10, 2024.

She was born in McKees Rocks, PA and a resident of Rutherford County. She worked at Ingram Books as a Tariff Administrator.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Alvin and Joann Schollaert; husband, Richard Kenneth Bowland, Jr.; son, Shawn Bedillion; daughter, Tabatha Haltom sister, Veronia Schollaert; and nine grandchildren.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

