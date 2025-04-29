OBITUARY: Vicente Sanchez

Vicente Sánchez falleció el 25 de abril de 2025 en Hermitage Tn, a la edad de 68 años. Nació en Venezuela el 26 de febrero de 1957. Está programada una visita de 5 a 8 pm con un servicio conmemorativo que comenzará a las 8 pm el 2 de mayo de 2025 en la Iglesia Episcopal de Todos los Santos, 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna Tn, 37167.

Vicente Sanchez passed from this life on April 25th, 2025 in Hermitage Tn, at the age of 68 years of age. He was born in Venezuela on February 26th, 1957. A visitation is scheduled from 5-8 pm with a memorial service to begin at 8 pm on May 2nd, 2025 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna Tn, 37167.